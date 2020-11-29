Sunday November 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

QRE and O’Connor Murphy team up in strategic partnership

The expanded division will provide a wide range of professional property services in Limerick, Cork and Galway

29th November, 2020
From left, Michael O’Connor, Conor Whelan, Paul McElearney and Eunan O Carroll at the announcement of a new partnership between QRE and O’Connor Murphy. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography.

QRE Real Estate Advisers has announced a strategic partnership with the commercial division of Limerick and Cork-based commercial real estate agent O’Connor Murphy.

Based in Limerick, the expanded division of QRE will provide clients with a wide range of professional property services in Limerick, Cork and Galway.

The partnership will also offer investment analysis and advice to private and corporate clients buying commercial real estate investment properties, as well as the full suite...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Flexi-office provider to target commuter belt

Start-up NoCo will be focusing its network of work hubs in Meath, Wicklow and near the main travel arteries into the city

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago

Trio of Dublin residential lots have pride of place at BidX1 auction

Some 175 lots, with combined guide prices of €30 million, are included in the sale

Donal Buckley | 3 hours ago

Industrial and logistics sector immune to Covid-19 shocks for now

Colliers reports a number of German funds now actively looking for investment opportunities in this sector

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago