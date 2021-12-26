Subscribe Today
Commercial

Q4 investment market shows strong performance

Returning confidence has pushed the turnover figure 39 per cent above the same period last year and in line with the five-year average

Russell Cleere
26th December, 2021
No2 Docklands Central: sold as part of a deal worth €152 million. Picture: Gareth Byrne

The commercial real estate investment market, which tracks transactions valued at over €1 million, finished 2021 with a strong Q4 turnover of approximately €1.5 billion, bringing the total turnover invested in 2021 so far to over €5 billion.

This significant jump is a 39 per cent increase on the 2020 figure of €3.057 billion as investor confidence strengthened following further lifting of government restrictions and the return to the office for many companies, albeit somewhat disrupted.

The Q4 figure...

Currency
