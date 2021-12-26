Q4 investment market shows strong performance

The commercial real estate investment market, which tracks transactions valued at over €1 million, finished 2021 with a strong Q4 turnover of approximately €1.5 billion, bringing the total turnover invested in 2021 so far to over €5 billion.

This significant jump is a 39 per cent increase on the 2020 figure of €3.057 billion as investor confidence strengthened following further lifting of government restrictions and the return to the office for many companies, albeit somewhat disrupted.

The Q4 figure...