Onwards and upwards for Blackrock’s Frascati Buildings

The ESG-friendly offices, formerly occupied by Zurich, are on the market for €11 million

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
7th November, 2021
An aerial image of the Frascati Buildings, outlined here in blue, on Blackrock’s Frascati Road in south Co Dublin

Commercial agent HWBC has brought to market an opportunity to acquire a landmark renovation in south Dublin’s undersupplied commercial office market.

The Frascati Buildings on Blackrock’s Frascati Road are being offered with full vacant possession, having previously been occupied by Zurich.

HWBC is guiding a price in excess of €11 million for the building, which comes complete with planning permission for a significant extension and refurbishment. That includes creating a new...

