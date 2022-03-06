No lack of interest from long-income funds despite fewer investment opportunities
Ireland continues to attract non-domestic institutional funds, which are still finding value in the hotel and residential sectors
The demand from institutional long-income funds for real estate is expected to continue to grow in contrast with the reduction and limited supply of product being created.
Long-income funds typically look for 15 years plus secure income to an investment-grade tenant covenant and the real estate sector, and location of the asset, are often secondary to these fundamental requirements.
The security and stability of the income is the key, and open market rent reviews tend to...
