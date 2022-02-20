Mixed-use block on Thomas Street on sale for €14.75 million
No 61 is next door to Vicar Street in Dublin 8 and has four fully let floors of Grade A office accommodation with John’s Bar and Haberdashery located on the ground floor
Sixty-One Thomas Street, an attractive mixed-use block in Dublin 8 which was developed by Oakmount, has come to market with selling agent Knight Frank seeking €14.75 million.
Located next to Vicar Street Venue and across the road from NCAD, the attractive property is knit into the fabric of one of the most commercially vibrant and progressive pockets of the Dublin’s city centre.
The property consists of four fully let floors of Grade A office...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Gucci to open new store in Queen’s Arcade in Belfast
The boutique will specialise in the brand’s watches and jewellery
Multifamily sector is a rising star for investors
A record €97 billion was invested across Europe in the sector, a 50 per cent increase on the previous year, with €7 billion of that investment in Ireland
Research claims first-time buyers not being squeezed out by big investors
Analysis of CSO figures shows owner-occupiers bought nearly half of homes that changed hands last year
Mallow housing land of 90 acres on market for €2.35m
The development land, close to the centre of the Co Cork commuter town, is zoned for both residential and amenity uses