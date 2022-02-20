Mixed-use block on Thomas Street on sale for €14.75 million

Sixty-One Thomas Street, an attractive mixed-use block in Dublin 8 which was developed by Oakmount, has come to market with selling agent Knight Frank seeking €14.75 million.

Located next to Vicar Street Venue and across the road from NCAD, the attractive property is knit into the fabric of one of the most commercially vibrant and progressive pockets of the Dublin’s city centre.

The property consists of four fully let floors of Grade A office...