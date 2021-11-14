Limerick site makes €780,000 over AMV at BidX1 auction

Commercial, residential and development properties in Clontarf, Tallaght, Limerick, Naas and Roscommon were among the more valuable lots sold at the BidX1 online auction last Wednesday.

The top price was achieved by a 37.9 acre development site at Coolbawn, Castleconnell, Co Limerick, which sold for €1.78 million, well over its €1 million guide price. It was part of a site which had planning permission for 69 dwellings, of which 31 were built and sold. The...