Landmark Celbridge property sparks significant interest

Office premises sits in a corner location on Main Street beside Liffey Bridge, offers generous parking space, and is on the market for €625,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
6th February, 2022
Commercial premises on Main Street in Celbridge: on the market for €625,000

Investors and occupiers searching for a modern commercial premises in Celbridge, Co Kildare may be keen on a landmark property on the town’s Main Street.

Local agent Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty is guiding €625,000 for this fine two-storey, end-of-terrace property at the junction of Hazelhatch Road adjacent to the Liffey Bridge. The corner premises extends to 281 square metres (gross), sits on 0.15 acres, and benefits from about 17 metres and 25 metres...

