Landmark Celbridge property sparks significant interest

Investors and occupiers searching for a modern commercial premises in Celbridge, Co Kildare may be keen on a landmark property on the town’s Main Street.

Local agent Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty is guiding €625,000 for this fine two-storey, end-of-terrace property at the junction of Hazelhatch Road adjacent to the Liffey Bridge. The corner premises extends to 281 square metres (gross), sits on 0.15 acres, and benefits from about 17 metres and 25 metres...