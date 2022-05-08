Iput offsets carbon footprint through planting of native woodland

Irish property company Iput Real Estate, the largest owner of offices and logistics assets in Dublin, has partnered with a landowner in Mitchelstown in Co Cork to plant 100 acres of native woodland to offset its carbon footprint and move towards achieving net zero carbon emissions.

The partnership was announced at the launch of Iput’s 2021 Responsibility report last week in which it detailed its progress towards achieving net zero carbon by 2030.

As part of...