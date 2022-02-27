Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Ikea opens new design outlet in St Stephen’s Green Centre

The furniture giant’s studio forms part of several new short-term licence agreements agreed by high-profile occupiers at the Dublin 2 shopping centre

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
27th February, 2022
Ikea opens new design outlet in St Stephen’s Green Centre
Ikea has just opened a new design service outlet at the St Stephen’s Green Centre in Dublin 2: customers can consult with Ikea’s experienced home interior designers via a free, personalised, one-on-one consultation

If trekking out to Ikea in Ballymun in Dublin 11 or the Park in Carrickmines in Dublin 18 is not ideal, fans will be delighted to know that the Swedish furniture retailer has launched its newest design service in St Stephen’s Green shopping centre in Dublin city centre.

Customers can consult with Ikea’s experienced home interior designers via a free, personalised, one-on-one consultation with the designer, who will help and guide them in planning their...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sallygardens, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan: inviting bids in excess of €2 million

Online auctions provide a faster sales process, IAM Sold boss says

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
Waterloo House, 8-10 Waterloo Road, Dublin 4: seeking offers in excess of €5 million

Waterloo Road guesthouse on the market for €5m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
73 Cookstown Industrial Estate is for sale by private treaty with an asking price of €990,000

Warehouse with residential development potential near Tallaght

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
Arbitration is a procedure in which a dispute is submitted, by agreement of the parties, to one or more arbitrators who make a binding decision on the matter via a private dispute resolution procedure instead of going to court

Dispute resolution course could help you avert bruising court battles

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1