Ikea opens new design outlet in St Stephen’s Green Centre

If trekking out to Ikea in Ballymun in Dublin 11 or the Park in Carrickmines in Dublin 18 is not ideal, fans will be delighted to know that the Swedish furniture retailer has launched its newest design service in St Stephen’s Green shopping centre in Dublin city centre.

Customers can consult with Ikea’s experienced home interior designers via a free, personalised, one-on-one consultation with the designer, who will help and guide them in planning their...