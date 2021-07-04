Subscribe Today
Grove Road site is ready to go

A prime site in Dublin 6, with planning permission for three townhouses designed by De Blacam & Meagher, is for sale for €695,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
4th July, 2021
The site, highlighted in red, extends to 153 square metres

Urban infill sites are in high demand at present, as a result of a year of uncertainty and lockdown in the construction sector and an enormous level of pent-up demand for residential property.

In light of this, a ready-to-go prime development site, with full planning permission for three luxury townhouses, at 71-72 Grove Road in the Dublin 6 suburb of Harold’s Cross, is likely to be snapped up swiftly by a developer.

The site...

