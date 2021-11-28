Georgian refurbishment opportunity with mews

Quinn Agnew has launched 20 Herbert Place and 15 Herbert Lane, a Georgian refurbishment opportunity and mews in Dublin 2, for sale by private treaty seeking offers in excess of €1.35 million.

No 20 Herbert Place is located on the west side of Herbert Place between Baggot Street Bridge and Mount Street Crescent overlooking the Grand Canal. No 15 Herbert Lane is located to the rear of 20 Herbert Place which is accessed via Mount Street Crescent.

No 20 Herbert Place...