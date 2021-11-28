Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Georgian refurbishment opportunity with mews

Overlooking the Grand Canal and close to Baggot Street in Dublin 2, nos 20 Herbert Place and 15 Herbert Lane are on the market for in excess of €1.35 million

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
28th November, 2021
6
No 20 Herbert Place, which is on the market, together with a mews at 15 Herbert Lane, at a guide price of €1.35 million. Picture: Aidan Tarbett

Quinn Agnew has launched 20 Herbert Place and 15 Herbert Lane, a Georgian refurbishment opportunity and mews in Dublin 2, for sale by private treaty seeking offers in excess of €1.35 million.

No 20 Herbert Place is located on the west side of Herbert Place between Baggot Street Bridge and Mount Street Crescent overlooking the Grand Canal. No 15 Herbert Lane is located to the rear of 20 Herbert Place which is accessed via Mount Street Crescent.

No 20 Herbert Place...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Newcourt House, a modern, two-storey office of 494 square metres, is located on Strandville Avenue East near the Clontarf Road and with excellent access to Dublin city centre

New office development with parking spaces in Clontarf

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
A farmhouse on 73.5 acres near Tulla village in Co Clare, which will go under the hammer on December 1

Clare farmhouse on 73.5 acres is up for auction

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
Kenneth Rouse, BNP PRE’s managing director (far left), with eight of the real estate company’s new recruits. Picture: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

BNP Paribas Real Estate strengthens Irish operation

Commercial Business Post
Abbey Quarter Riverside Garden and Skate Park in Kilkenny, winner of the Best Public/Private Sector Project in Leinster

Kilkenny wins top prize at Excellence in Placemaking awards

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1