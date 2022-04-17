Former Xerox HQ building in Dublin 15 on sale for €7m
The stand-alone building offers just under 7,300 square metres of space over two floors on a 9-acre site and includes reception area and mix of offices
Investors seeking a new headquarter building in the Dublin 15 area will be interested to know that JLL has launched the former Xerox HQ building in Ballycoolin Business Park to the market with a €7 million guide price.
The stand-alone building offers just under 7,300 square metres of office space over two floors on a nine-acre site and includes a reception area and an optimal mix of cellular and open-plan offices. It also has an impressive,...
