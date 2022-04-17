Subscribe Today
Commercial

Former Xerox HQ building in Dublin 15 on sale for €7m

The stand-alone building offers just under 7,300 square metres of space over two floors on a 9-acre site and includes reception area and mix of offices

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
17th April, 2022
The former Xerox HQ building in Ballycoolin Business Park in Dublin 15 has come to market with a €7 million guide price

Investors seeking a new headquarter building in the Dublin 15 area will be interested to know that JLL has launched the former Xerox HQ building in Ballycoolin Business Park to the market with a €7 million guide price.

The stand-alone building offers just under 7,300 square metres of office space over two floors on a nine-acre site and includes a reception area and an optimal mix of cellular and open-plan offices. It also has an impressive,...

