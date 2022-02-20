Subscribe Today
Former garage and lands for sale in Roscommon town centre

The site on Circular Road is set on 2.54 acres in an area with substantial mixed use development potential

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
20th February, 2022
Former garage and lands for sale in Roscommon town centre
A former car showroom/garage on Roscommon town's Circular Road is for sale: the site property benefits from 85-metre frontage onto the Circular Road with 45-metre frontage onto Brogan's Lane/Athlone Road with direct links to the town centre and has vehicular access to both

Developers and investors on the market for a high-profile town centre site in Roscommon town may consider a former car showroom/garage on the town’s Circular Road, which is for sale through local agent REA Seamus Carthy.

Set on 2.54 acres, the site property benefits from 85-metre frontage onto the Circular Road with 45-metre frontage onto Brogan’s Lane/Athlone Road with direct links to the town centre and has vehicular access to both....

