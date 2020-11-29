Flexi-office provider to target commuter belt

NoCo, a new flexible office space provider in Dublin, will launch its first suburban working hub at the end of the year.

The company, founded by Brian Moran and Frankie McSwiney, plans to create a network of offices on the fringes of the M50 motorway, Meath and Wicklow, which will be aimed at firms that want to help their employees cut back on commuting times.

The first NoCo hub, a 3,716 square metre building, will...