Doosan Bobcat takes up new ten-year lease at Swords Business Campus

Doosan Bobcat, the market-leading US engineering and construction machinery manufacturer, has taken 930 square metres of space at Swords Business Campus on a new ten-year lease.

The company, which had been looking for new space in North Dublin, chose Swords Business Campus because it offered high-quality office accommodation in a highly accessible location with a picturesque campus environment, all at a competitive rent.

David Guerra, Doosan Bobcat’s HR governance director, said: “With our employees commuting from...