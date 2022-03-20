Dawson House in D2 comes to the market for €3.8m

Colliers has launched the sale of a fully let, mixed use investment at Dawson House in Dublin 2 to the market with a guide price of €3.8 million.

The opportunity gives an immediate return of 6.29 per cent. The property is fully let and producing €263,000 per annum, with a WAULT of 6.3 years to the earliest break option.

Caffé Nero pays a rent of €150,000 per annum, occupying the ground floor and basement, under a 35 year...