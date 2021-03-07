Construction Information Services round-up
Your weekly guide to the biggest building projects around the country
Green light for €26m Bearna resi scheme
Burkeway Construction has been granted a strategic housing development planning application for a €26 million residential development at Trusky East in Bearna in Co Galway. The development allows for the construction of 121 residential units (comprising of 52 houses and 69 apartments), a childcare facility and all other associated site works.
€81m Celbridge mixed-res scheme on way
Related Stories
Cork City Council expects 600 new homes built on 54-acre landbank
The site on Old Whitechurch Road is also expected to feature a school, a neighbourhood shop and various service outlets
Two-storey commercial property with development potential in Mount Merrion
The building at 107 Trees Road Upper comes with vacant possession and has long-established office use throughout
Investor interest in hotel market goes up a level
Dublin’s Morrison Hotel may be on the block with a reported offer of €68 million, while the Killaloe Hotel in Clare goes for nearly €2 million and Rosslare’s Iona Hotel fetches more than €3 million
Galway auctioneer moves to adapt to changing times
Colm O’Donnellan’s latest virtual auction, conducted via remote broadcast, showed how investing in technology has paid off and kept his business alive