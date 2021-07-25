Construction Information Services round-up

Marlet’s €55m Killiney apartments get go-ahead

Plans have been approved for a €55 million residential development on Church Road in Killiney, Co Dublin for the Marlet Property Group. The project comprises the construction of six apartment blocks providing a total of 255 units, comprising one studio apartment, 98 one-bed apartments, 137 two-bed apartments, 12 three-bed apartments and seven three-bed houses. A creche is also proposed for the project. Site clearance...