Construction Information Services round-up
A summary of the biggest building projects and deals going on around the country
Marlet’s €55m Killiney apartments get go-ahead
Plans have been approved for a €55 million residential development on Church Road in Killiney, Co Dublin for the Marlet Property Group. The project comprises the construction of six apartment blocks providing a total of 255 units, comprising one studio apartment, 98 one-bed apartments, 137 two-bed apartments, 12 three-bed apartments and seven three-bed houses. A creche is also proposed for the project. Site clearance...
Ranelagh property with shopfront for €800,000
Terraced building in fashionable D6 has additional residential accommodation
Tallaght is in the middle of a lively period for development
One practice alone is involved in six projects encompassing leisure, retail and 3,000 residential units
Kilcock site on market for €4m
Formerly owned by Chesford Developments Ltd, the greenfield land in Co Kildare has planning permission for 66 dwellings
Mixed-use property in Malahide for €9.4m
Abington Wood comprises 22 two-bedroom apartments, basement parking for 49 cars and large creche and Montessori, as well as scope to extend