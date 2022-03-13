Construction expert warns Dublin data centre ban could cost sector €2bn

The Irish construction industry could lose out on as much as €2 billion in business over the next five years as a result of the moratorium which Eirgrid, the state’s electricity network manager, has imposed on development of data centres in the Dublin area until 2028.

These are among the key points in the Annual Construction Sector Report 2022 published by construction consultancy firm Mitchell McDermott.

This moratorium may also have serious consequences for Ireland’s...