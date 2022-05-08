Commercial property market is still outperforming expectations
CBRE’s report for May shows that prime rents in both the office and industrial and logistics sectors have increased quarter-on-quarter
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine and rising inflation, the Irish commercial property market continues to outperform all expectations.
The findings were confirmed in commercial property specialist CBRE’s May bi-monthly report, which analyses trends and transactions in all sectors of Ireland’s commercial property market.
According to the property consultants, all stakeholders in the Irish commercial property market are acutely mindful of the prevailing geopolitical backdrop and inflationary pressures that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Glittering National Property Awards celebrate achievements of sector’s professionals
The inaugural awards ceremony, a black-tie, full-to-capacity event, was among the first formal property events in over two years
QRE appoints new investment surveyor
Harry Byrne, previously of Mason Owen & Lyons, will be specialising in the €1m-€5m sector of the investment market
Strong interest expected in Kilcock green site opportunity for €2.7m
Land parcel of 2.37 acres in Co Kildare town has planning permission for 64 homes and three commercial units
Iput offsets carbon footprint through planting of native woodland
The Irish property firm has partnered with a landowner in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, to plant 100 acres of forest in efforts to reach net-zero status