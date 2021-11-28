Clare farmhouse on 73.5 acres is up for auction
The property, located 10km from Ennis, has an AMV of €750,000 and is attracting considerable interest
Pat Considine Auctioneers, in partnership with the Munster Property Auction, is offering a site of some 73.5 acres and a farmhouse at Tulla in Co Clare for sale by online auction on Wednesday December 1. The auction website notes a starting bid price of €750,000.
“We are delighted to offer such a fine holding to the market,” said agent David Considine of Pat Considine Auctioneers in Kilrush, Co Clare.
“The property consists of about 73.5...
