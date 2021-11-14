Subscribe Today
CIS round-up of building projects

Your guide to construction activity in train across the country

14th November, 2021
Planning permission has been granted for this €250 million Clonliffe College build-to-rent apartment scheme in Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Hines gets go-ahead for Drumcondra BTR scheme

Planning permission has been approved for the construction of a €250 million build-to-rent apartment scheme in Dublin 9. US property group, Hines has received planning permission for the controversial construction of 1,592 apartment units on the site of the former Holy Cross Seminary at Clonliffe College in Drumcondra. Planning permission was originally sought for 1,614 units, however An Bord Pleanála omitted 20 units from the proposal...

