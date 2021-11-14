CIS round-up of building projects
Your guide to construction activity in train across the country
Hines gets go-ahead for Drumcondra BTR scheme
Planning permission has been approved for the construction of a €250 million build-to-rent apartment scheme in Dublin 9. US property group, Hines has received planning permission for the controversial construction of 1,592 apartment units on the site of the former Holy Cross Seminary at Clonliffe College in Drumcondra. Planning permission was originally sought for 1,614 units, however An Bord Pleanála omitted 20 units from the proposal...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Investment opportunity at office development in Tallaght
Blocks A and B of Cookstown Court are a pair of four-storey over double-basement, semi-detached office buildings, guiding at €5 million
Sale of popular health food store presents golden opportunity for foodies
In a Nutshell, the New Ross shop and deli owned by retiring couple Philip and Patsy Rogers, is on the market guiding €525,000
Ready-to-go site in Ashbourne guiding €1.65m
The 0.7-hectare site near the centre of the commuter town has planning for 18 new homes
Trio of appointments at Colliers Ireland
Kate Ryan, Catherine Loughnane and Caitriona Kirrane have all taken senior positions at the real estate advisory firm