CIS round-up of building projects

Hines gets go-ahead for Drumcondra BTR scheme

Planning permission has been approved for the construction of a €250 million build-to-rent apartment scheme in Dublin 9. US property group, Hines has received planning permission for the controversial construction of 1,592 apartment units on the site of the former Holy Cross Seminary at Clonliffe College in Drumcondra. Planning permission was originally sought for 1,614 units, however An Bord Pleanála omitted 20 units from the proposal...