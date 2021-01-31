Building the nation: CIS round-up

Approval given for 628-unit BTR in Dundrum, D16

Lioncor Developments has been granted permission for a €138 million Build-to-Rent apartment scheme at Marmalade Lane on Wyckham Avenue, Dundrum, Dublin 14. The development will comprise seven blocks ranging in height up to nine storeys (including two levels of basement/undercroft located in the northern portion of the site) delivering up to 628 apartments upon completion.

