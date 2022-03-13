Boutique development of apartments and duplexes in popular Limerick suburb

Sixteen contemporary two- and three-bedroom apartments and duplexes in Dooradoyle in Limerick have come to market in a single lot expected to attract the interest of investors.

The fully occupied properties at boutique development Heridan Crescent are currently generating an annual rent of €252,300 with a net initial yield of 6.5 per cent.

The lot is being brought to market by O’Connor Murphy with Property Partners, with a guiding price of €3.75 million.