Sunday July 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Virtual is now a reality

Performance Management is in transition because of COVID-19 and according to Deloitte, this means a greater reliance on virtual working

11th July, 2020
Valarie Daunt, partner in Human Capital Management at Deloitte

Performance Management will need to change further because of COVID with an inevitable increase in virtual working. That’s according to Valarie Daunt, partner in Human Capital Management in Deloitte, who also forecasts more regular check-ins between employers and their staff, and a more holistic objective setting that moves beyond KPIs. Objectives that really takes into account contribution to purpose and values.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic radically disrupted work environments, the priority has been...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

CIF DigiCon Summit 2020 goes online for the year that’s in it

Keynote speakers from Diatec, Topcon, i3PT and the Construction Industry Federation were among the big names to feature in the newly-virtual event

Róisín Kiberd | 8 hours ago

Is the traditional workplace a thing of the past?

Rumours of the demise of the office are exaggerated, but a new poll suggests many firms are planning to downsize or reassess their workspaces in light of the latest guidelines

Siobhán Maguire | 9 hours ago

Choose your trading partners well

Working across borders can be headache-inducing, but the right advice, and software, can set businesses straight

Post Reporter | 9 hours ago