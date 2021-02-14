Travelling the hard, bumpy road alone
Brendan Dixon of Dixon Transport, which operates 160 trucks to Britain and beyond, reports an excruciating slowdown of movement as a result of new measures
If you had asked Brendan Dixon – the operations manager at Dixon Transport, which operates a fleet of 160 trucks to Britain and the continent – how the reality of Brexit was playing out in its first month, his answer would have been short and not sweet.
“Doom and gloom” is how he summed up January, the first full month of Britain’s divorce from the EU.
“It was critical – it was...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Brexit far from over for Irish businesses
The Trade and Cooperation Agreement signed last Christmas set up an institutional architecture that will define the ongoing negotiations for years to come
Freight group has firms covered for realities of Brexit
Irish International Freight Association offers tailor-made training programme about practical customs clearance for businesses
How apprenticeship programmes are empowering women
Once thought of as the preserve of the manual trades, apprenticeships are boosting the earning power of women as well as men in sectors from cybersecurity to equine
Meeting the challenges, finding the opportunities: the KPMG view of Brexit
The true repercussions of ‘the biggest trade realignment in 50 years’ will reveal themselves over time, say leaders from the accounting firm