Travelling the hard, bumpy road alone

Brendan Dixon of Dixon Transport, which operates 160 trucks to Britain and beyond, reports an excruciating slowdown of movement as a result of new measures

JJ O'Donoghue
14th February, 2021
Brendan Dixon, operations manager at Dixon Transport: ‘We’re getting there’

If you had asked Brendan Dixon – the operations manager at Dixon Transport, which operates a fleet of 160 trucks to Britain and the continent – how the reality of Brexit was playing out in its first month, his answer would have been short and not sweet.

“Doom and gloom” is how he summed up January, the first full month of Britain’s divorce from the EU.

“It was critical – it was...

