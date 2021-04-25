Providing strong, local coverage for all
With greater mobile data traffic in rural areas, Three Ireland is ensuring its coverage is strong no matter where you are – and they’re only getting started
‘All coverage is local,” says Declan Gaffney, director of Radio Access Network (RAN) for Three Ireland. “People care about their own site or their coverage, so we have to keep up with that demand.”
The past year has been a substantial challenge for all businesses, and mobile operators were no exception. While it’s been a boom time for mobile usage thanks to people having to stay home, the demand for strong...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
AI Summit contemplates Covid-19 with an eye to the future
The online event dwelt on Ireland’s national artificial intelligence strategy, which is seeking ways to involve AI in rebuilding and protecting the post-coronavirus economy
Hybrid and multicloud environments: the new normal
How to bridge the gaps in data protection for seamless back-up and recovery
National Project Awards to recognise outstanding Covid-19 response projects
The Ireland Chapter of The Project Management Institute is calling on the public to make submissions for the Covid-19 Response Project Award before May 1
Network evolution key to competitive strategy
Technological trends present significant challenges due to increased complexity, scale and cost for existing networks. But there are solutions available, says Niall Lynch, Enterprise Networks Specialist at Cisco