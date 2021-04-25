Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial Reports

Providing strong, local coverage for all

With greater mobile data traffic in rural areas, Three Ireland is ensuring its coverage is strong no matter where you are – and they’re only getting started

Quinton O'Reilly
25th April, 2021
Providing strong, local coverage for all

‘All coverage is local,” says Declan Gaffney, director of Radio Access Network (RAN) for Three Ireland. “People care about their own site or their coverage, so we have to keep up with that demand.”

The past year has been a substantial challenge for all businesses, and mobile operators were no exception. While it’s been a boom time for mobile usage thanks to people having to stay home, the demand for strong...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

AI Summit contemplates Covid-19 with an eye to the future

Commercial Reports Roisin Kiberd 1 hour ago

Hybrid and multicloud environments: the new normal

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 1 hour ago
Féilim Harvey, partner and head of Portfolio and Programme Management Practice, PWC Ireland and Jackie Glynn, president, Ireland chapter of PMI. Picture: Naoise Culhane Photography

National Project Awards to recognise outstanding Covid-19 response projects

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 1 hour ago

Network evolution key to competitive strategy

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1