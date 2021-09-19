Council committed to supporting the enterprise agenda
Over €150,000 has been invested in the redevelopment of Enterprise House in Carlow with the support of the County Council and Enterprise Ireland to ensure it provides relevant services for the community
Carlow’s youngest cathaoirleach, Cllr Fintan Phelan, is passionate about supporting business. He believes that hubs and enterprise centres play a vital role in the development of SMEs in the county.
“Carlow Community Enterprise Centres CLG, which operates Enterprise House, is a business incubation and development social enterprise, supported by Carlow County Council, the Local Enterprise Office, Enterprise Ireland and a voluntary board of directors, and has acted as a catalyst for job creation...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Pure security: the challenge facing smaller organisations
This year, cybersecurity hit the headlines in the most dramatic way imaginable, but smaller businesses can struggle to secure their systems
PFH Technology Group wins big at the Dell Technologies Ireland Irish partner 2021 awards
PFH was delighted to be recognised for its achievements when it picked up five of the nine Dell Technologies awards this year
Carlow: home to a thriving business community in the heart of Ireland
Enterprise House in Carlow is ‘an invaluable facility’ for businesses from every sector in the location
Workspace as unique as you are
Meet Adrian Missen, Country Head of Ireland at Impax Asset Management, and Member at Iconic Offices