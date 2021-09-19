Council committed to supporting the enterprise agenda

Carlow’s youngest cathaoirleach, Cllr Fintan Phelan, is passionate about supporting business. He believes that hubs and enterprise centres play a vital role in the development of SMEs in the county.

“Carlow Community Enterprise Centres CLG, which operates Enterprise House, is a business incubation and development social enterprise, supported by Carlow County Council, the Local Enterprise Office, Enterprise Ireland and a voluntary board of directors, and has acted as a catalyst for job creation...