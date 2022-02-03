Subscribe Today
Log In

Columnists

Susan O’Keeffe: Will this be the year of the big squeeze?

The cost of living crisis is having a marked impact of households and businesses

Susan O'Keeffe
3rd February, 2022
Susan O’Keeffe: Will this be the year of the big squeeze?
‘It’s not just some things, it’s everything. Every single item we buy has a few cent, or a few euro added on since December.’ Picture: Getty

Remember when we all learned the meaning of “quantitative easing” and people sat in the pub openly discussing “burning the bondholders” and companies that were “too big to fail”.

When the mud flies, members of the public catch on fast, listen acutely and get stuck in, no matter what words are tangled up in debates designed to exclude us from understanding.

Which is why the looming “cost of living”...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Pressure on Spotify and its platforming of misinformation has had to come from the likes of Neil Young, because there’s a vacuum in the place where regulation around harmful or misleading content should be. Picture: Gus Stewart

Nadine O’Regan: Spotify warned me over an ABBA song in a podcast, but it’s not as vigilant on misinformation

Columnists Nadine O’Regan
Phoning home: our mothers are just dying to give us all the bad news. Picture: Getty

Kathleen MacMahon: Calling your mother from abroad has never been easier, but the ritual remains the same

Columnists Kathleen MacMahon
‘Politicians in all countries watch each other and learn lessons on what the electorate might tolerate and how far they can push.’ Picture: Getty

Susan O’Keeffe: Media should not let Russia-Ukraine distract from Boris Johnson

Columnists Susan O'Keeffe
This year’s fad in the US seems to be vocal nationalism. Every second house or business had some flag or sign declaring America to be uniquely free or warning off people attempting to curb the owner’s liberty. Picture: Getty

Anton Savage: Feeling superior in the Land of the Free

Columnists Anton Savage

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1