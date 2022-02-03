Susan O’Keeffe: Will this be the year of the big squeeze?
The cost of living crisis is having a marked impact of households and businesses
Remember when we all learned the meaning of “quantitative easing” and people sat in the pub openly discussing “burning the bondholders” and companies that were “too big to fail”.
When the mud flies, members of the public catch on fast, listen acutely and get stuck in, no matter what words are tangled up in debates designed to exclude us from understanding.
Which is why the looming “cost of living”...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Nadine O’Regan: Spotify warned me over an ABBA song in a podcast, but it’s not as vigilant on misinformation
It’s time for legislation that protects artists and listeners, and holds tech giants like Spotify to account.
Kathleen MacMahon: Calling your mother from abroad has never been easier, but the ritual remains the same
There’s nothing like the breathless report of a complete stranger’s death to make you feel like you’re not just abroad, but perhaps even on another planet
Susan O’Keeffe: Media should not let Russia-Ukraine distract from Boris Johnson
Both stories matter so if you hear someone trying to dismiss one above another be alert
Anton Savage: Feeling superior in the Land of the Free
We are free to complain about our country’s failings, but we also have more personal and economic freedom than most other countries around the world, including the US