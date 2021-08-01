Subscribe Today
Holly Shortall: The modern family has room for everyone – including pets

The definition of family is far broader than two adults plus children, I realise, as I pander to the demands of Wanda, our much loved and very spoilt rescue dog

Holly Shortall
1st August, 2021
Holly Shortall: The modern family has room for everyone – including pets
Holly and her rescue dog Wanda: ‘She really is like a big baby, and she is part of our family.’

Loneliness and isolation were at unprecedented levels during lockdown, and many humans turned to dogs for comfort and companionship. It makes perfect sense, especially for those who live alone or were out of work, that a dog would bring joy, happiness and purpose.

I recently came across an article about how the number of couples choosing not to have children is increasing, and how many of them are favouring pets in the same way they...

