Emer McLysaght: The door closes on open-plan living
Doors are getting ready for their comeback, as our infatuation with open-plan homes looks to be well and truly over
The past few decades have been a rough ride for interior double doors, non-load-bearing walls and demarcation between cooking, relaxing and entertaining spaces.
Open-plan living has been touted as a building block for family togetherness and harmony, an airy and bright solution to those blasted doors, walls and personal space.
Look how delightful it is to rustle up a quick cacio e pepe while chatting to your guests as they enjoy a vino on the...
