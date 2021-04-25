Emer McLysaght: The door closes on open-plan living

The past few decades have been a rough ride for interior double doors, non-load-bearing walls and demarcation between cooking, relaxing and entertaining spaces.

Open-plan living has been touted as a building block for family togetherness and harmony, an airy and bright solution to those blasted doors, walls and personal space.

Look how delightful it is to rustle up a quick cacio e pepe while chatting to your guests as they enjoy a vino on the...