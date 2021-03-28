Emer McLysaght: Orlando’s long past his first bloom

How’s your Sunday routine going so far? Have you had your brain octane oil? Your collagen powder for your hair and nails? Have you done your bit of Buddhist reading? Be honest now, are you 90 per cent plant-based?

The answer to most if not all of those questions is probably “no”, because you’re probably not Orlando Bloom. If you are Orlando Bloom, don’t worry, I’m going to be nicer to you than most...