Comment: The US cannot retreat into isolationism

America’s National Security Strategy has focused on great power competition since 2017, and today much of Washington is busy portraying its relationship with China as a new cold war. Obviously, great power competition remains a crucial aspect of US foreign policy, but this must not obscure the growing transnational security threats that technology is putting on the agenda.
Power transitions among states are familiar in world politics, but the technology-driven shift of power away...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team