Thursday August 6, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Comment: The US cannot retreat into isolationism

America’s openness helped build alliances in the past, it must not abandon this policy in an era of connectedness

6th August, 2020
America’s electrical grids, air traffic control systems and banks are vulnerable to electrons that can originate anywhere within or outside US borders

America’s National Security Strategy has focused on great power competition since 2017, and today much of Washington is busy portraying its relationship with China as a new cold war. Obviously, great power competition remains a crucial aspect of US foreign policy, but this must not obscure the growing transnational security threats that technology is putting on the agenda.

Power transitions among states are familiar in world politics, but the technology-driven shift of power away...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Comment: Beware of August, the month of grave economic events

Some of the most chaotic moments in financial history, from 1929 to 2008, have occurred during autumn, and 2020 could exceed them – but there is also hope on the horizon

Jim O'Neill | 9 hours ago

Comment: Pandemic offers unique opportunity to reimagine public services

The central role of the public sector in responding to the Covid-19 crisis has restored trust – we should seize the chance to reform government

Shane Mohan | 1 day ago

Comment: Pressures of pandemic could put wealth tax back on the table

The Millionaires for Humanity group want rich people to pay more tax, so why is the movement failing to gain traction?

Susan O'Keeffe | 2 days ago