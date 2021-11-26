‘We know how to put people on bicycles, you only have to look at the Dutch cities. It’s not rocket science’
Cycling advocates are frustrated by a lack of meaningful progress in providing infrastructure, despite €240 million in funding being pledged by government
Úna Morrison feels safe enough mostly when she cycles a cargo bike with her kids in Dublin, but there’s the odd moment that really makes her scared. Like last week, when an SUV started reversing on a hill towards her and her children. The driver eventually stopped when they heard Morrison’s screams. “My children have never heard me scream like that before”, she said. The SUV driver, on a narrow road, hadn’t looked in their...
