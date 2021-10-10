Transition to renewables will be ‘painful’, says CCAC

The cost of the energy transition over the next decade will be “painful” and have “major macro-economic implications” due to the “exceptionally demanding targets” being set by the government, a senior member of the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) has said.

John FitzGerald, a member of the CCAC, also argued that the cost of a “more gradual” approach to reducing emissions would be “much lower”, but that the CCAC...