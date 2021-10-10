Subscribe Today
Climate & Environment

Transition to renewables will be ‘painful’, says CCAC

Senior member of the Climate Change Advisory Council says a large part of the burden will have to be shouldered by households

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
Daniel Murray - avatar

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
10th October, 2021
Transition to renewables will be ‘painful’, says CCAC
The cost of the energy transition over the next decade will be ‘painful’ and have ‘major macro-economic implications’ due to the ‘exceptionally demanding targets’ being set by the government, a senior member of the Climate Change Advisory Council has said. Picture: Getty

The cost of the energy transition over the next decade will be “painful” and have “major macro-economic implications” due to the “exceptionally demanding targets” being set by the government, a senior member of the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) has said.

John FitzGerald, a member of the CCAC, also argued that the cost of a “more gradual” approach to reducing emissions would be “much lower”, but that the CCAC...

