Transition to renewables will be ‘painful’, says CCAC
Senior member of the Climate Change Advisory Council says a large part of the burden will have to be shouldered by households
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
The cost of the energy transition over the next decade will be “painful” and have “major macro-economic implications” due to the “exceptionally demanding targets” being set by the government, a senior member of the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) has said.
John FitzGerald, a member of the CCAC, also argued that the cost of a “more gradual” approach to reducing emissions would be “much lower”, but that the CCAC...
