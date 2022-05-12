Subscribe Today
Climate & Environment

Thousands of Dublin buildings at risk of flooding by century’s end, according to new research

A cloud-based climate intelligence business says that parts of the capital’s city centre will be under 1.7 metres of water by the end of the century

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
12th May, 2022
Iggy Bassi, chief executive and founder of Cervest: ‘Policy makers can’t just wave away the physical risk. We are measuring and quantifying that so early interventions can be taken’

At least 8,500 buildings in Dublin will be at flood risk by the end of the century according to research by Cervest. Based on the estimate, Dublin’s financial district along with power stations and several residential areas would be affected.

The findings were revealed at the Dublin Climate Summit, which took place on Thursday. The estimate is based on no significant reduction in climate damage over the period up to then. In its announcement,...

