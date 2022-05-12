Thousands of Dublin buildings at risk of flooding by century’s end, according to new research
A cloud-based climate intelligence business says that parts of the capital’s city centre will be under 1.7 metres of water by the end of the century
At least 8,500 buildings in Dublin will be at flood risk by the end of the century according to research by Cervest. Based on the estimate, Dublin’s financial district along with power stations and several residential areas would be affected.
The findings were revealed at the Dublin Climate Summit, which took place on Thursday. The estimate is based on no significant reduction in climate damage over the period up to then. In its announcement,...
