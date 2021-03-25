Susan O’Keeffe: Climate Action Bill targets have been set, now the hard work begins
The government has committed to halving our carbon emissions by 2030 but there will be nothing easy about implementing the changes needed to reach this ambitious goal
The new Climate Action Bill, approved by the government this week, has finally nailed the nation to targets. Zero carbon emissions by 2050 and a 51 per cent reduction by 2030. A sharp intake of breath all round as election promises have finally turned to a bill which is destined to become law, although amendments may still be made.
Targets are the norm in every working environment but that won’t stop endless argument about these life-embracing goals which...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
New climate action bill: the key takeaways
To make sure the state is on track to meet the daunting target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, the Climate Action Bill proposes to enshrine in law an interim target that they will fall by 51 per cent by 2030
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — David Connolly
Daniel Murray is joined by David Connolly, chief executive of Wind Energy Ireland, for the new season of the energy and environment podcast from the Business Post
David Connolly: The speed at which we are tackling climate change is nowhere near fast enough
The chief executive of Wind Energy Ireland outlines key moves that could mitigate climate change and turn Ireland into the powerhouse of Europe
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Frans Timmermans
Daniel Murray is joined by the EU Commissioner for the European Green Deal for the new season of the energy and environment podcast from the Business Post