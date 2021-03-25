Subscribe Today
Climate & Environment

Susan O’Keeffe: Climate Action Bill targets have been set, now the hard work begins

The government has committed to halving our carbon emissions by 2030 but there will be nothing easy about implementing the changes needed to reach this ambitious goal

Susan O'Keeffe
25th March, 2021
Susan O’Keeffe: Climate Action Bill targets have been set, now the hard work begins
A new mural in Dublin by Irish artist, Emmalene Blake, representing Greta Thunberg, the Swedish environmental activist

The new Climate Action Bill, approved by the government this week, has finally nailed the nation to targets. Zero carbon emissions by 2050 and a 51 per cent reduction by 2030. A sharp intake of breath all round as election promises have finally turned to a bill which is destined to become law, although amendments may still be made.

Targets are the norm in every working environment but that won’t stop endless argument about these life-embracing goals which...

