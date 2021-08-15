Sean McCabe: Fairness and trust are key to successful action on climate crisis

The frightening headlines and public outcry that accompanied the publication of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report last week gave rise to a new round of pronouncements from politicians in Ireland, and around the world, that leaders are finally stepping up to undertake urgent action.

With countries in North America and Europe now buffeted by increasingly severe heatwaves, storms, floods and forest fires, the need to act with urgency has become undeniable.

Urgent climate...