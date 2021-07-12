Subscribe Today
New EU climate proposals to include a social fund and plans to end the aviation tax exemption on kerosene fuel

Leaked proposals include the launch of a new emissions trading scheme for transport and heating and a target for all new cars in the EU to be zero emissions by 2035

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
12th July, 2021
The European Commission will lauch its Fit For 55 package this Wednesday, which entails an overhaul of climate, energy and land use legislation aimed at meeting the union’s increased ambitions of 55 per cent emissions reductions by 2030.

A new trading scheme for transport and heating emissions, the end to aviation’s tax exemption on kerosene fuel and a target for all new cars in the EU to be zero emissions by 2035 are to form part of a new suite of climate proposals due to be launched by the European Commission this week.

The new emissions trading scheme for heat and transport would mean an effective standardisation of carbon pricing across EU...

