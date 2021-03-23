New climate action bill: the key takeaways
To make sure the state is on track to meet the daunting target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, the Climate Action Bill proposes to enshrine in law an interim target that they will fall by 51 per cent by 2030
A revised Climate Action Bill, a key objective of the Green Party, has been agreed by cabinet.
It may not make for a compelling read – carbon budgets and biogenic methane are not exactly the stuff of bar room conversations – but its implications could have a sizeable impact.
As expected, the proposed legislation will commit the state to pursuing and achieving zero net emissions by 2050, but some of the finer details that have...
