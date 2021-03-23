Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

New climate action bill: the key takeaways

To make sure the state is on track to meet the daunting target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, the Climate Action Bill proposes to enshrine in law an interim target that they will fall by 51 per cent by 2030

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
23rd March, 2021
New climate action bill: the key takeaways
Eamon Ryan, Climate Minister, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at the launch of the Climate Action Bill, which sets out a course for Ireland to reach net zero emissions by 2050. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

A revised Climate Action Bill, a key objective of the Green Party, has been agreed by cabinet.

It may not make for a compelling read – carbon budgets and biogenic methane are not exactly the stuff of bar room conversations – but its implications could have a sizeable impact.

As expected, the proposed legislation will commit the state to pursuing and achieving zero net emissions by 2050, but some of the finer details that have...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — David Connolly

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 1 day ago
David Connolly, former chief executive of Wind Energy Ireland, talks about five changes he would make for a greener world

David Connolly: The speed at which we are tackling climate change is nowhere near fast enough

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 2 days ago

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Frans Timmermans

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 1 week ago
Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications: the Green Party leader’s effort to introduce the Climate Action Bill has been met with various obstacles, including Covid-19 Pic: RollingNews

Emission impossible: Where is the Climate Action Bill?

Climate & Environment Aiden Corkery 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1