Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

John Gibbons: RTÉ learns lesson after it feels the heat on climate change coverage

Jon Williams, managing director of news at the national broadcaster, is finally turning the ship to face the crisis head on, setting up an entire team to mitigate its ‘sins of omission’

John Gibbons
1st August, 2021
John Gibbons: RTÉ learns lesson after it feels the heat on climate change coverage
Students striking for climate action in Dublin: it seems RTÉ is finally starting to listen. Picture: Rollingnews

As the state broadcaster, RTÉ occupies a special place in Irish life. It functions as a sort of national Rorschach test, onto which people from all walks of life project their grievances, desires and demands.

RTÉ routinely comes under fire from individuals and groups pushing agendas. By and large, this animus is unwarranted. By international standards, RTÉ is well regarded. It employs some of our most talented journalists and creatives, and is widely, if...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Burst pipes that deprived 50,000 people in Kerry of water during last week underline how much investment is needed

Failure to plan and invest will condemn future generations to a water crisis

Climate & Environment John Walsh 5 hours ago
Alex White: the former Labour TD has returned to his work as a senior counsel. Credit: RollingNews

Former minister: courts likely to hold government to account on climate policy

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 5 hours ago
Californian firefighters survey a blazing fire in Plumas County last week. Picture: Getty

Forget fiscal space, it’s Earth’s atmosphere we should be worried about

Climate & Environment Aidan Regan 5 hours ago
The Climate Change Advisory Council was due to publish its three five-year carbon budget recommendations immediately after the Climate Action Bill became law last Friday. Picture: Getty

Publication of carbon budgets delayed

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1