John Gibbons: No winners in using the crisis in Ukraine as cover to derail climate policies
While the crisis lays bare our vulnerabilities on food and energy, the notion of doubling down on fossil fuels in the wake of the Russian invasion has been strongly criticised
In the hyper-globalised world of the 21st century, notions such as a national energy supply or food security may, until very recently, have seemed almost quaint. Ireland has bet heavily on an economic model of exporting most of what we produce while importing almost everything we actually need.
As long as secure, reliable supplies of cheap food, energy, animal feed and fertilisers were flowing freely, the fact that 90 per cent of our agricultural output...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
More urgency needed to unlock Ireland’s offshore energy potential, port chief says
Chief executive of the Shannon Foynes Port Company says the country has huge potential to export wind energy and hydrogen
Call for offshore wind applications under new maritime framework
Eamon Ryan launched the offshore permitting procedure in Dún Laoghaire this morning
Lucinda Creighton: Perfection cannot be the enemy of the good when it comes to securing our energy supplies
In this time of uncertainty and war, objections to a proposed liquified natural gas terminal in Co Kerry are unsustainable
Women more reliant on public transport but safety remains key concern, study finds
Women must be included in decision-making jobs in planning and transport delivery services, TUD researchers say