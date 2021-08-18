Irish mechanical trees company raises €900,000 investment

Carbon Collect, an Irish mechanical trees company, has received almost €900,000 in investment from backers including Caroline Keeling, head of Keelings, the fruit and vegetable distributor.

Keeling bought more than €150,000 of shares in the firm last month along with five other investors.

It is the latest in a string of investments made over the past year in the company founded by Eoin Ryan, the former Fianna Fáil MEP, Pól Ó Móráin, the former entrepreneur-in-residence...