Greencoat to build its first energy storage project
The listed company has announced the purchase of a 10.8 megawatt battery for Killala Community Wind Farm
Greencoat Renewables, the listed renewable energy investment company, has made its first move into energy storage with the purchase of a 10.8 megawatts (MW) battery.
The purchase is also a first for any company owned by Greencoat Capital, the £6 billion investment fund that manages Greencoat Renewables.
The battery will store power from the Greencoat-owned Killala Community Wind Farm in Mayo. It has capacity to power approximately 8,000 homes.
