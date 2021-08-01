Forget fiscal space, it’s Earth’s atmosphere we should be worried about

Tackling the climate emergency is the biggest societal challenge of our times, and few can doubt just how serious and existential the problem is.

In the past few weeks alone, floods have devastated towns in Germany and Belgium, wildfires have burned through villages in north-west America and north-east Siberia, and more rain fell in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou in one day than the previous 12 months.

Climate scientists have been pointing out for years that...