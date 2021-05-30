Subscribe Today
Farmer seeks €100m over ‘toxic’ Limerick dump

Clare farmer Kieran Ahern has lodged a High Court injunction to get the council to clean up land and waterways contaminated by a disused landfill site

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
30th May, 2021
Farmer seeks €100m over ‘toxic’ Limerick dump
Documents submitted as part of the injunction application by Kieran Ahern’s legal team, claim the old landfill remains a “chronic” source of pollution

A farmer is seeking an injunction against Limerick City and County Council in a bid to have up to €100 million in remedial works carried out on lands adjacent to an old landfill dump on the edge of Limerick city.

Kieran Ahern, a farmer from Meelick in Co Clare, lodged a High Court injunction against the local authority last week under section 58 of the Waste Management Act.

The injunction is seeking to compel the council...

