Experts warn Ireland’s carbon budgets do not go far enough

Academics to tell politicians they should push for more stringent restrictions than proposed by the Climate Change Advisory Council

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
11th January, 2022
Andrew Jackson, an environmental law expert from UCD, wrote that the carbon budgets do not reflect Ireland’s ‘fair share contribution’ when it comes to global emissions. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Ireland’s carbon budgets do not go far enough to reduce the country’s emissions and should not be approved, TDs and senators will be told tomorrow.

Members of the Oireachtas committee on climate action will hear from a number of academics that proposed carbon budgets, which would limit the amount of greenhouse gases each sector can emit over the coming decade, will fail to achieve the 7 per cent emissions reduction targets...

