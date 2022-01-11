Experts warn Ireland’s carbon budgets do not go far enough
Academics to tell politicians they should push for more stringent restrictions than proposed by the Climate Change Advisory Council
Ireland’s carbon budgets do not go far enough to reduce the country’s emissions and should not be approved, TDs and senators will be told tomorrow.
Members of the Oireachtas committee on climate action will hear from a number of academics that proposed carbon budgets, which would limit the amount of greenhouse gases each sector can emit over the coming decade, will fail to achieve the 7 per cent emissions reduction targets...
