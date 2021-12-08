Subscribe Today
Log In

Climate & Environment

‘Critical’ gaps in coalition’s response to climate change — Advisory Council

The annual review found that Ireland failed to meet its 2020 target of a 20 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions

Cónal Thomas
8th December, 2021
‘Critical’ gaps in coalition’s response to climate change — Advisory Council
The Council warned that the measures contained in the Climate Action Plan 2021 are still insufficient to reach the target of a 51 per cent reduction in the country’s emissions by 2030. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

There are “critical” gaps in the implementation of climate change measures in Ireland and the policy and ambition on the issue is “not yet translating into the necessary action”, the annual review of the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) has found.

The independent advisory body highlighted a series of what it described as “implementation gaps” in the government’s approach.

It said Ireland failed to meet its 2020...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Lynn Boylan

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray
Senator Lynn Boylan says there will only be buy-in for climate action across the political spectrum if it becomes an election issue . Picture: Fergal Phillips

Five Degrees: ‘There is no better group of individuals to make climate action an election issue than younger voters’

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Ed Brophy

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray
The issue has also received negative attention in the UK, where the British equivalent of the CRU said there is minimal evidence guarantees of origin encourage development of renewable energy. Picture: Getty Images

Amount of renewable energy declared by providers substantially higher than official figures

Climate & Environment Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1