‘Critical’ gaps in coalition’s response to climate change — Advisory Council
The annual review found that Ireland failed to meet its 2020 target of a 20 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions
There are “critical” gaps in the implementation of climate change measures in Ireland and the policy and ambition on the issue is “not yet translating into the necessary action”, the annual review of the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) has found.
The independent advisory body highlighted a series of what it described as “implementation gaps” in the government’s approach.
It said Ireland failed to meet its 2020...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Lynn Boylan
The Sinn Féin senator’s green changes include lowering the voting age to 16 and using her car less
Five Degrees: ‘There is no better group of individuals to make climate action an election issue than younger voters’
Senator Lynn Boylan’s proposals for protecting the environment include reducing the voting age to 16, making ecocide a criminal offence, turning her city back garden into a wildlife-friendly space and leaving the Energy Charter Treaty
Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Ed Brophy
The changes the former government advisor and founder of Tyrconnell Strategy would make include making climate change a key tenet of macroeconomic policy as well as part of the school curriculum. He is also in favour of less cars in cities
Amount of renewable energy declared by providers substantially higher than official figures
The 15 per cent gap between EirGrid’s figures and the amount declared by electricity suppliers, is due to the European Guarantees of Origin scheme