Subscribe Today
Log In

Business

Taoiseach: ‘Vast majority’ of businesses will not be affected if corporate tax rate rises to 15%

Micheál Martin says new rate would be for firms which turnover more than €750 million, but the government will need state aid clearance from the European Commission to retain the existing 12.5 per cent rate for other companies

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
7th October, 2021
Taoiseach: ‘Vast majority’ of businesses will not be affected if corporate tax rate rises to 15%
Martin Micheál has moved to reassure businesses about the potential impact of a new corporate tax rate. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the “vast majority” of Irish businesses will not be affected if the corporate tax rate is increased from 12.5 per cent to 15 per cent.

The cabinet is due to meet this afternoon to decide on whether to sign up to the OECD’s global tax deal to have a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 per cent.

Martin, speaking at an event in TU Dublin, moved...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, hinted that the government will seek to introduce a dual corporate tax system, where SMEs continue to pay a corporate tax rate of 12.5 per cent. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Government to receive latest draft on OECD global tax reforms this morning

Business Lorcan Allen 4 hours ago

Out of Office: EY to establish legal practice; Nua Healthcare to create 300 jobs

Business Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 2 days ago
Anthony Kaminskas, a former Paddy Power employee, has launched his own bookies, AK Bets. Picture: Bryan Meade

Newest bookie on the track embraces old-school betting

Business Aaron Rogan 4 days ago
Ivan Yeats: It is a very exciting development whereby I’ve got a group of investors together and set up a breeding operation for flat, pedigree, top-end sales of yearlings. Picture: Feargal Phillips

Yates tests his form at racehorse breeding

Business Barry J Whyte 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1