Taoiseach: ‘Vast majority’ of businesses will not be affected if corporate tax rate rises to 15%

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the “vast majority” of Irish businesses will not be affected if the corporate tax rate is increased from 12.5 per cent to 15 per cent.

The cabinet is due to meet this afternoon to decide on whether to sign up to the OECD’s global tax deal to have a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 per cent.

Martin, speaking at an event in TU Dublin, moved...