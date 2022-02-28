Out of Office: Stocks down, oil prices up as Western sanctions squeeze Russia

European stocks fell again as countries in the West continued to ramp up sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Shares in London were down 1.3 per cent earlier today, while the Paris market fell 2.8 per cent and the Frankfurt Dax showed a slip of 2.2 per cent. On the Irish market, AIB, Bank of Ireland and Ryanair took losses as shares fell 0.8 per cent.

Many of the world’s biggest companies –...